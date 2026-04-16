SMOOTH ROCK LAUNCHES 2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM ON THE GIROUX PROJECT

Trading Symbols: TSXV: SMRV US-OTC: SMRVF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC-US: SMRVF) is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 exploration program on the Giroux Project, strategically positioned within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane shear zone.

The 2026 program is building off the Company's previously successful exploration programs (see news release 05-20-2020) that returned up to 1% Ni (Nickel), 23.5 g/t Au (Gold), 7.67% Cu (Copper) and 9.87 g/t Ag (Silver) from three outcrops and an old mine dump, respectively. Historical regional sampling programs by previous operators further confirmed the property's merit, with prior geophysical surveys on the Property, indicating several potential drill targets.

The 2026 Giroux exploration program will consist of reconnaissance prospecting, detailed geological mapping, surface trenching, systematic sampling, and the relocation of numerous historical workings. This reconnaissance program will provide accurate modern data to assist in the planning of an initial drill program, bringing Giroux one step closer to realizing its resource potential.

"In today's resurgent natural resource markets, the timing couldn't be better to re-ignite exploration at Giroux," said Michael Ruggles, President & CEO of Smooth Rock. "This property delivered past significant results, only to be hampered by COVID-19 and prolonged market headwinds forcing us to pause. Now, with the multiple high-value minerals at surface, a rich history of past workings, and a premier location within Nevada's Walker Lane trend, we are moving decisively to accelerate our exploration programs and unlock what we believe is a truly exceptional asset."

About the Giroux Property

The Giroux Project consists of 12 patented claims and 36 unpatented mining claims covering a combined area of 390 hectares (965 acres), located 60 miles south southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada less than 1 mile off a main state highway with easily accessible year-round access.

At its core sits the past producing Giroux Mine, documented as one of only two high grade nickel-producing mines in Nevada's history, with reported production dating to the late 1800s (Mining Districts and Mineral Resources of Nevada, Lincoln, 1923). Historical production of copper, silver, gold, zinc, and barite also exist on the property. The Giroux property contains numerous historical workings, including multi-level vertical shafts, adits at multiple sub-levels, open pits, and existing road infrastructure.

Seven miles east from the Giroux Project, along the same geological trend and in similar host rock is the past producing Candelaria Mine, historically one of the largest open-pit silver mines in the history of Nevada, producing silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead antimony, and barite. The Giroux Project is located near past producing mines such as Marietta, Moho, Camp Douglas and Candelaria. The property has been privately held throughout its history. There are no work commitments subject to any portion of the property.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Gregory C. Ferdock, M.Sc., Q.P., C.P.G., a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. is a US-based exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in the prolific Walker Lane trend, in Nevada. The Company flagship asset is an 100% undivided interest in the Palmetto Gold Project, consisting of 116 unpatented mining claims totalling 2217 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Project hosts a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimation (WSP Canada Inc. McCraken 10-15-2020). Palmetto has benefitted from significant exploration by several major operators over the years, including, Newmont Gold, Phelps Dodge Corp, Romarco Minerals, and most recently by ML Gold Corp. The initial "Discovery Hole" was drilled by Phelps Dodge in 1988, with bonanza gold-silver veins subsequently drilled by Romarco Minerals between 1997 and 2002.

For more information, visit www.smoothrockventures.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, social and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Michael Ruggles CEO & Director, Tel: 604 997-3369, Email: [email protected], Website: www.smoothrockventures.com