Smith+Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI™ Surgical System; next generation handheld robotics platform in Canada

Real Intelligence will address clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement. Each solution in the Real Intelligence digital ecosystem informs the next phase of treatment, and over time will allow healthcare providers to use outcomes data to make more informed decisions in how they treat their patients. The CORI Surgical System will stand at the center of the Real Intelligence brand and is now available for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty.

"With the introduction of the CORI Surgical System, we have a handheld robotic-assisted platform that is especially well suited to meet the needs of the Canadian marketplace," said Dave O'Neil, Vice President and Managing Director, Canada for Smith+Nephew. "The CORI System does not require CT or pre-op imaging and has the potential to improve both implant placement accuracy1-5,* and OR efficiency.6,** It is a fraction of the size of other robotic platforms on the market*** and represents the first step of Smith+Nephew's long-term strategy to change the way orthopaedic surgeons treat their patients here in Canada."

Smith+Nephew plans to continue to introduce new applications for this robotics platform, expanding beyond knee procedures and into other orthopaedic pathologies.

"I am very excited to start using Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System to deliver the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery directly to my patients," said Dr. Douglas Naudie, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Professor, Western University. "The handheld robot coupled with intuitive software helps to accurately size and position the components and optimize ligament balance. The entire system is efficient and portable - a welcome combination for a crowded operating room."

The CORI Surgical System has received Health Canada approval and is available for sale in Canada. For more information, please visist www.real-intelligence.com.

Reference

*Compared to conventional techniques

**Reduced number of trays required for CORI™ UKA & TKA procedures compared to conventional procedures. Using the JOURNEY™ II implant family

***Compared to Mako and ROSA® systems

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

