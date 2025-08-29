Smile Hair Clinic Becomes the First Hair Transplant Clinic in the World to Receive A-Rated Certificate from TEMOS

Based in Germany, TEMOS operates in more than 20 countries and is known for its strict evaluations of hospitals and healthcare institutions. These inspections cover not only medical quality, but also patient and staff safety, ethical practices, sustainability, quality management, infrastructure, and service security.

Smile Hair Clinic Successfully Completed All Comprehensive Evaluations at the Highest Level

Smile Hair Clinic went through detailed inspections in multiple areas, including medical services, nursing practices, international patient management, infection control, human resources, sustainability projects, facility safety, and infrastructure management.

The aim of these inspections was not only to evaluate the clinic's current practices, but also to confirm its ability to maintain and improve quality in the long run. As a result, the clinic's strong commitment to continuous quality and sustainability was recognized with the highest level certification: A-Rated Certificate.

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, one of the Co-Founders of Smile Hair Clinic, states that "This certificate is not just a document; it is proof of our promise to provide patients with the highest quality care at international standards. We are proud to represent Turkey on the global stage."

Highlighting the clinic's vision, Co-Founder Dr. Gökay Bilgin underlined that success is not only about medical excellence, but also about safety, ethical values, and a sustainable approach to quality. And he adds: 'This achievement demonstrates our dedicated commitment to patient safety and continuous improvement.'

From a quality management perspective, Selahattin Olca, Quality Manager of Smile Hair Clinic, stated that the TEMOS assessment has significantly contributed to the clinic by enhancing quality management, patient safety, and institutional culture. The evaluation process allowed the team to review its standards at an international level, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen safe care practices. He expressed his gratitude for the commitment shown by the institution throughout this journey and emphasized the value of the feedback provided by the TEMOS assessment.

With more than 40,000 patients treated so far, Smile Hair Clinic continues to be a pioneer in the field of advanced hair transplantation with natural-looking results and cutting-edge technology. Receiving the TEMOS A-Rated Certificate once again proves that the clinic is a leader in trust and quality, not only in Turkey but also worldwide.

About TEMOS International Healthcare Accreditation

TEMOS is an international accreditation body that evaluates healthcare organizations based on patient and staff safety, ethical practices, quality management, and sustainability criteria. Operating in over 20 countries, TEMOS is recognized as one of the most reliable indicators of trust, especially in medical tourism. For more information, visit https://temos-worldwide.com/

