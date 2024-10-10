SMEG Canada and OVO Unveil Limited-Edition 50's Style Appliance Collection

Globally-renowned appliance manufacturer Smeg and Canada's urban fashion icon October's Very Own (OVO) join creative forces to create a series of small appliances produced by Smeg with an unmistakable Owl.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - SMEG Canada , the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, is excited to announce a special collaboration with October's Very Own (OVO) , the globally recognized lifestyle brand co-founded by hip-hop icon Drake. Born from a Canadian collaboration between SMEG and OVO, this anticipated limited-edition collection brings SMEG's timeless 50's-inspired designs together with OVO's streetwear aesthetic, merging high design with contemporary cool in the heart of the home—the kitchen.

The collaboration features three standout products from SMEG's 50's style range: the mini fridge, two-slice toaster, and kettle, available in striking black and white colourways. Embellished with gold accents and the unmistakable OVO Owl logo, this collection marks OVO's first foray into the home appliance space, offering a new way for fans to bring the brand's style into their kitchens.

"The retro design is a hallmark of the SMEG brand, a product movement that has grown and evolved over the last 20 years," said Gisela Mussen, General Manager of SMEG Canada. "This collaboration with OVO merges two iconic brands, each celebrated for their innovation and global impact in their respective fields. SMEG Canada is proud to introduce a collection that speaks to both fashion and design enthusiasts while maintaining the quality and artistry SMEG is known for."

The SMEG Canada x OVO collection will be available for purchase starting October 11th, 2024, in Canada on both the SMEG Canada and OVO websites. For more information about the SMEG x OVO collection and to view the product line, visit www.smegshop.ca or www.octobersveryown.com .

About SMEG

SMEG is an Italian domestic appliances brand, producing beautiful products that combine technology and style for consumers who follow design and its evolution. SMEG expresses "Made in Italy" style by flawlessly combining design, performance, and attention to detail. Distinctive appliances are born from collaborations with leading architects around the world. Every new product is, for SMEG, a handmade special, born from a design studio where form, ergonomics, and function have been carefully studied. For more information, please visit www.smeg.com/ca-en or social media @SmegCanada .

About October's Very Own (OVO)

Founded in 2008 by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah "40" Shebib, OVO has grown from a music collective to a global lifestyle brand, blending high-end streetwear with cultural influence. OVO has partnered with brands such as Nike, Air Jordan, Canada Goose, and the NBA, and continues to represent a unique intersection of music, fashion, and sports.

SOURCE SMEG Canada

MEDIA CONTACT : Penny Evangelakos, NKPR, [email protected]; Hannah Wellen, NKPR, [email protected]