NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) has opened entries for the SMARTIES™ Awards 2026, recognizing marketing campaigns that deliver measurable business impact through the integration of creativity, media, data, and technology.

Now in its next evolution, SMARTIES™ continues to spotlight brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies that are redefining marketing effectiveness in a rapidly transforming industry.

SMARTIES™ Awards 2026 Call for Entries, Setting the Global Benchmark for Marketing Impact

As marketing becomes increasingly driven by the intersection of technology, creativity, data, and media, the SMARTIES™ framework has been updated for 2026 to reflect how modern marketing organizations operate and how high-impact work is delivered today.

The updated structure introduces a unified set of channels and categories that will be available across all SMARTIES™ programs worldwide, from national to regional and global. The goal: create a consistent benchmark for marketing excellence while allowing markets to showcase the work that best reflects their local dynamics.

The 2026 SMARTIES™ Channels

Purpose Driven Marketing

Campaigns that leverage the power of brands to drive meaningful societal and cultural impact, advancing causes such as sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

Impact Marketing

Campaigns that deliver measurable business outcomes by strengthening brand relationships, enhancing customer experiences, and driving growth.

Media & Growth

Excellence in media strategy and execution, demonstrating how integrated media ecosystems effectively reach, engage, and grow audiences.

Creative & Innovation Impact

Breakthrough marketing powered by creativity, data, and emerging technologies to create new forms of brand engagement.

"SMARTIES™ is the world's only innovation award that sits at the intersection of technology, creativity, and business impact and every year, it holds up a mirror to where marketing is heading. In 2026, that reflection spans every corner of the globe from the performance-driven ecosystems of North America to the culturally rich markets of APAC, the creative sophistication of Europe, the fast-growing ambition of Hispanic LATAM, and the bold innovations emerging from the Middle East and Africa. This is where great marketing, across any channel and any industry, proves its worth and where the industry comes to learn from the best," says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide.

Beyond Awards: Industry-Wide Recognition

Winning a SMARTIES™ Award extends beyond the trophy. Awarded campaigns contribute to global industry benchmarks including MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100 Ranking, reinforcing their credibility across the marketing ecosystem.

Key Details for 2026 SMARTIES™ Entries

On time Deadline: Jul 23, 2026

23, 2026 Awards & Honors: Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, Brand of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award) and Specialist Agency of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in each category; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, Brand of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award) and Specialist Agency of the Year. Judging Panel: Senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate campaigns based on innovation, creativity, and measurable impact.

Senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate campaigns based on innovation, creativity, and measurable impact. Entry Levels: SMARTIES™ X Global : The pinnacle of marketing achievement, recognizing the best campaigns on a worldwide scale. Regional SMARTIES™ Awards – Honoring the top marketing talent and innovations across North America.



About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level -- including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech -- MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Cola, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

SOURCE The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

My Nguyen, Marketing Director of MMA APAC, Email: [email protected], Mobile: +84 914 30 33 66