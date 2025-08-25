Smarter Rides, Simpler Management: Simpli by Momentm Technologies Debuts at NEMTAC

A smarter way for small providers to manage trips, paperwork, and care—all in one platform.

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Momentm Technologies today unveiled Simpli, an affordable, mobile-friendly, all-in-one transportation management solution designed to help smaller NEMT providers and startup PACE programs operate efficiently while scaling as they grow. Making its debut at the NEMTAC Conference in Dallas, TX, [Aug 24 – 26, 2025], Simpli gives attendees an exclusive first look at a platform that simplifies scheduling, trip management, reporting, and billing—all while helping providers focus on delivering quality care.

Simpli combines essential operational tools into a single, easy-to-use platform. Its flexible pricing makes adoption accessible for small providers, and the platform scales seamlessly as operations expand, ensuring providers can grow without switching systems. The solution also integrates with Momentm's In-Vehicle Drive Application, which helps providers digitize their fleets and enables real-time trip tracking for greater visibility and efficiency. And with a fully mobile-friendly design, Simpli keeps providers connected wherever they are, whether on the road, in the office, or at home.

"Our goal with Simpli isn't just to make scheduling and running their operations easier—it's to help providers be faster, more efficient, and more focused on what matters most: the people they serve," said Ed Platt, Manager of New Products at Momentm Technologies. "Simpli is affordable and scalable, so providers can start simple and grow confidently without disruption"

"Every community relies on smaller providers to get people where they need to be safely and on time," said Susan Grant Borrelli, General Manager at Momentm Technologies. "Simpli equips these providers with tools that make their work easier, more affordable, and capable of growing with them—so they can focus on caring for their riders, not just managing trips."

The NEMTAC Conference is the premier national event for the non-emergency medical transportation industry, bringing together providers, brokers, payers, and technology innovators. Momentm Technologies will be at Booth #322, showcasing live demos of Simpli for attendees.

For more information on Simpli, please visit www.simplitransport.com

About Momentm Technologies

Momentm Technologies provides innovative transportation management solutions for healthcare organizations. From NEMT providers to PACE programs, Momentm helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on delivering quality care to their communities.

