Smart Care™ Hand Sanitizer From Ashtel Studios Delivers Performance And Efficacy
Sep 14, 2020, 08:00 ET
ONTARIO, Canada, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Smart CareTM Hand Sanitizer from Ashtel Studios is one of the leading brands of sanitizers used since at least 2015 by millions of consumers across Canada and the United States. The Smart CareTM hand sanitizer is part of a broad line of safe and effective personal care and hygiene products that also includes antibacterial and nasal wipes, facial tissues, bath tissues, paper towels, bandages, and a full set of oral care products for the entire family.
It has come to our attention that a hand sanitizer using Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM trademark was introduced into the market by R&D Technical Solutions Ltd. This product was very recently the subject of a Recall by Health Canada. R&D Technical Solutions Ltd.'s use of Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM trademark has caused significant confusion in the market, as Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM branded products are safe and compliant with applicable regulations and have not been the subject of a recall in Canada or the United States. To ensure the health and safety of our consumers and to protect Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM brand, Ashtel StudiosTM has taken steps to confirm that non-compliant products bearing the Smart CareTM mark and manufactured by, or for, parties that are unrelated to Ashtel Studios are or have been removed from the marketplace.
Most importantly, we want to remind the public and press that Smart CareTM branded products by R&D Technical Solutions Ltd. are not the Smart CareTM Hand Sanitizer from Ashtel Studios. Ashtel Studios' Smart CareTM branded products are thoroughly tested to the upmost standards, and are safe, effective and available for purchase in Canada and throughout all of North America.
For further information on Smart CareTM Hand Sanitizer and other personal care and hygiene products, consumers can reach us via email at [email protected] or call 866-ASHTEL 1 or 909-434-0911 (international).
SOURCE SmartCare
For further information: Bill Southard, [email protected]