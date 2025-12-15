smart #2 Advances Real-World Testing on All-New Electric Compact Architecture

smart's new ECA platform is being validated through rigorous testing.

smart #2 will present a new vision while preserving the essential DNA of the fortwo.

Progress on-track for world premiere in 2026.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The reinvention of smart's iconic city car is accelerating as the all-electric #2 advances through real-world testing of its Electric Compact Architecture (ECA). To validate this all-new proprietary architecture and technological platform, smart engineers are conducting tests using car bodies of the smart fortwo – thereby confirming the #2 will stay true to the original's ultra-compact dimensions.

The smart #2 will retain the ultra-compact dimensions of the fortwo smart’s all-new ECA architecture will enable next-generation EV performance The all-electric smart #2 will premiere in 2026

As well as its distinctive ultra-compact size, the #2 will retain the fortwo's two-door, two-seat configuration, real-wheel drive dynamics and signature wheels-at-the-corners stance. This DNA, however, is just the starting point for the complete reinvention of smart's city two-seater. With a fully redesigned interior and exterior from the Mercedes-Benz design team, the smart #2 will launch with a fresh identity. The new ECA architecture will provide the basis for a next-generation electric drivetrain, advanced safety, and an urban driving experience that's unlike anything else.

The latest tests on the ECA architecture have been enabled by a creative engineering solution: integrating the new platform into existing smart fortwo bodies, creating a fleet of highly representative test vehicles. Leveraging these prototypes, smart's R&D team is carrying out validation work at specialized facilities globally. At a proving ground in China, engineers are focusing on core driving dynamics: refining ride and handling for city agility, verifying structural strength, and optimizing brake system performance. Simultaneously, other testing locations are validating crash safety performance, suspension durability, battery performance, software systems, and climate control systems across various conditions - all integral steps in preparing the vehicle for its next stage of testing, and ultimately, series production.

The all-electric smart #2 remains on schedule for its world premiere in late 2026, where it will set new benchmarks for the city-car segment that smart defined almost thirty years ago.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.

SOURCE smart