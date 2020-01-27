Small businesses are invited to propose innovative solutions to new challenge

Government of Canada launches new secure software challenge

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - As the single largest purchaser of goods and services within Canada, the federal government is using procurement to help Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) start up, grow and scale up.

Through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Challenge Stream, the Government of Canada invites SMEs to propose innovations that address specific government challenges. Successful applicants may receive up to $150,000 to develop a proof of feasibility. If accepted into Phase 2, SMEs could receive up to $1 million to develop a working prototype. By funding the development of innovations, the Government helps SMEs accelerate their journey to market and create good middle-class jobs across Canada.

Today, ISC launched the following challenge led by the Communications Security Establishment (CSE):

Secure and confidential rule matching

The CSE is seeking to build a system that would evaluate the pattern matching signatures in insecure environments without revealing the signatures themselves or the portions of the corpus matching those signatures.

Innovative Solutions Canada is a key component of the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a global innovation leader and prepare Canadians to succeed in tomorrow's economy.

Quotes

"Our government is using its purchasing power to help small businesses innovate and become more competitive. Through Innovative Solutions Canada, we're accessing quality, innovative products that help solve some of our most pressing challenges, while businesses are growing and creating good jobs."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This is a small business–friendly government that is working hard to reduce red tape and make it easier for Canadian small business owners to start up, scale up and access new markets. Innovative Solutions Canada is a fantastic program that uses government procurement to help small businesses develop and then commercialize their innovations. These are worthy new challenges, and I can't wait to see the ideas from Canadian small businesses. When small businesses in communities across the country succeed, our economy grows and middle-class jobs are created."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"This challenge aims to develop a solution that would enable CSE to leverage classified cybersecurity knowledge in unclassified government and critical infrastructure networks. This CSE research project is an example of how CSE encourages partnerships in developing innovative cybersecurity solutions for the benefit of all Canadians."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Innovative Solutions Canada helps Canadian innovators by funding R&D and testing prototypes in real-life settings. Its two streams have a combined funding of over $140 million dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to start up, grow, and get to market. Innovators can sign up to receive updates on the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to start up, grow, and get to market. Innovators can sign up to receive updates on the Innovative Solutions Canada program. There are hundreds of programs and services that offer everything from funding to expert advice to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. Using a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

Associated link

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Véronique Simard, Senior Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, 343-291-2500; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]

