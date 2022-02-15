SlotoGate.com Treats Users with Special Offers for its 1st Anniversary

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- On February 28, 2022, SlotoGate.com celebrates its first anniversary. The company began as a local enterprise for gambling enjoyers from Canada, and now it has become one of the most fast-growing firms in the market.

For its birthday, SlotoGate has prepared a number of events for users and stuff, which take part in the end of February – keep up with the latest news to find out the precise information. More than that, the company is ready to please the registered users of the website with special promotional offers and bonuses. Celebrate this date with SlotoGate and get rewarded for being a loyal member of SlotoGate community!

"We have a lot to take pride in, and we are happy to share the excitement with our users. For the past year, we paid special attention to awareness of our visitors, the true info about interaction between customers and gambling establishments are currently reach a new level." says Simon Coulson, CEO/ Executive Creative Director of SlotoGate.com. "The first anniversary of our website is a fascinating date that means the world to the team."

About SlotoGate

The company was established in the year 2021 as a website for Canadian users. SlotoGate has recently decided to take over the international market, adding the Spanish language to the site. SlotoGate specializes in publishing the hottest and the most important news of the online gambling world, educating gamers by providing them with regular blog posts on the most interesting and essential themes.

"It's wonderful how we have created such a dedicated team of professionals, every one of which puts the most of their effort into making our company a leader in the industry", says Jennifer Pauli, the Head of HR of SlotoGate. "We are planning to enhance the company's performance in the global market by adding numerous languages to the website, and by the end of the next year, we will have created a multilingual website that will support different languages and be more close for larger number of nationalities and ethnic groups."

Apart from writing a blog for online gamblers worldwide, SlotoGate team actively uses popular social medias to create a closer connection with its userbase. To learn more about the work of the company, follow SlotoGate company on Facebook.

Website: https://slotogate.com/

Source: https://slotogate.com/the-first-anniversary-of-slotogate/

SOURCE SlotoGate

For further information: Simon Coulson; [email protected]; +3435550198