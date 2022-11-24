Sleep Study Proves Insomnia A Problem for People with Arthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada saw record registration for its recent webinar on arthritis and insomnia, revealing lack of sleep is an important issue for individuals living with rheumatic disease.

Over 600 people registered to hear from Arthritis Research Canada Research Scientist and psychologist, Dr. Deborah Da Costa, in a webinar featuring her research about an online cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia program that her team is customizing for people with arthritis.

At least 70% of people with arthritis experience insomnia – meaning they struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep or wake early.

"Lack of sleep is about more than being tired when you have arthritis," Da Costa said. "It can worsen pain and fatigue and even amplify mental health problems."

She added that a person may be treated for depression, but not insomnia, and in those cases, depression often reoccurs.

Yet, few people who have arthritis, and struggle with sleep, seek treatment for their insomnia. Those who do, are prescribed sleeping pills, which are not meant to be taken long term.

Instead, sleep experts recommend using cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTi) as the first course of treatment for sleep problems. This involves learning new strategies and behaviours to promote sleep rather than relying on medications.

However, CBTi is not widely available in Canada. Da Costa is working to change this by tailoring and testing a CBTi program for people with arthritis that is delivered online.

