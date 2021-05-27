Sleep Country and Bianca Andreescu join forces to awaken Canadians to the power of sleep

Sleep Country's vision is to elevate sleep's role within the wellness realm and mobilize Canadians to prioritize their sleep through small, attainable steps that will eventually transform into healthy habits. As Canada's trusted sleep specialist, Sleep Country strives to help every Canadian recognize the intrinsic role sleep plays in their health and wellbeing and help them find the right sleep essentials to support their wellness journey.

Andreescu and Sleep Country's new partnership brings together two Canadian icons that share a strong dedication to championing sleep as an essential pillar of health and physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. As an elite athlete, Andreescu actively prioritizes her sleep to achieve peak performance.

"Sleep is such a key part of my health and wellness which translates to my success on court. Whether it's giving my body rest to recover from a match or keeping my mind sharp and focused in the moment – sleep allows me to stay at the top of my game," said Andreescu. "Sleep Country and I wholeheartedly believe that sleep is the catalyst for optimal performance and for living a healthier and happier life. I look forward to partnering with Sleep Country to inspire Canadians to harness the power of sleep."

The collaboration features a television and digital campaign centered on the notion that 'There's No Dream Without Sleep'. Whether you are training for the biggest tournament, like Andreescu, or preparing for work, home or school – sleep is the fuel that powers your day and allows your body to reset and recharge to perform at your best.

"We are on a mission to elevate sleep as a key pillar of health and wellbeing. We are so proud to team up with Bianca to awaken Canadians to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President, Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous. "Understanding that Bianca prioritizes her sleep and places as much importance on it as her diet, exercise and training, reinforces how important sleep is to world-class athletes and everyday Canadians alike. Sleep is the catalyst to a happier and healthier life and enables us all to achieve our own personal dreams."

Sleep Country will be cheering Bianca on as she gears up for the 2021 Grand Slam tournaments and continues to compete for championship titles. There's no dream without sleep.

To preview Bianca Andreescu and Sleep Country's 'There's No Dream Without Sleep' campaign, please click here. For a special message from Bianca about her partnership with Sleep Country, click here. For more information on Sleep Country, visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of May 27, 2021, Sleep Country has 284 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

