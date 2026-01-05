SLB Canada and Motif Valve & Supply Announce Distribution Partnership

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Motif Valve & Supply announced today that it has been selected as an official distribution partner for SLB's valve product portfolio in Canada. The partnership positions the Indigenous-owned company as a full-service pipe, valve, and fitting solution for major energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects across Western Canada.

Graphic announcing Motif Valve & Supply Inc. as an official distribution partner of SLB Valves. (CNW Group/Motif Valve & Supply)

SLB's valve technologies are deployed in some of the energy industry's most critical applications globally. Through this partnership, customers across British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan will be supported in bringing these valve solutions into their projects more effectively. Motif connects engineered valve technologies with the people, processes, and material coordination required to move projects from design to reality.

Motif and SLB Canada have established a distribution partnership to supply Cameron valve brands in Canada, including but not limited to, products such as WKM, GROVE, NUTRON, Cameron T30, ORBIT, and DEMCO lines. Motif is offering the market a solution where technical excellence and Indigenous leadership are not competing priorities, but a competitive advantage for Canada's energy industry.

Founded in 2024 and based in Edmonton, Alberta, Motif Valve & Supply is a 100% Indigenous-owned company built to compete at scale on Canada's largest energy projects. The company's model delivers quality that exceeds industry standards, with a supply chain structure designed to deliver economic impact directly to Indigenous communities.

"SLB doesn't partner lightly. Their decision to collaborate with us at this stage of our journey, signals that the industry is ready for a different approach," said Brenden Brophy, Founder of Motif Valve & Supply. "They recognize that Indigenous businesses can perform at the top tier of this industry, bringing advanced capability and real project impact while ensuring Indigenous participation is fundamental to project delivery."

The partnership becomes effective immediately, with Motif Valve & Supply supporting upcoming project requirements with SLB valve solutions across Western Canada.

SOURCE Motif Valve & Supply

Brenden Brophy, 825-886-6843, [email protected]