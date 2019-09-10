SLANG Worldwide to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - SLANG Worldwide Inc. ( CNSX: SLNG ), (Frankfurt: 84S), ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a robust portfolio of renowned brands distributed across 2,600 stores in 12 US states, today announced that its executives will be participating in several investor events this Fall. The following events are currently scheduled:

September 16-17: Microcap Fall Investor Summit

New York, NY

SLANG CEO Peter Miller and President Billy Levy will present and be available for investor meetings.



September 19: Eight Capital & Cassels Brock: Global Cannabis Conference

Toronto, ON

CEO Peter Miller will present and speak on a panel titled "Moving Brands and Products into the Mainstream." Management will also be available for investor meetings.



October 3: Canaccord US Cannabis Symposium

Toronto, ON

SLANG President Billy Levy will present and be available for investor meetings.



October 3-5: First Annual NICI (National Institute for Cannabis Investors) Retreat

Las Vegas, NV

Investors are invited to attend SLANG's presentation by CEO Peter Miller as well as a breakout session.



October 22-23: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Chicago, IL

CEO Peter Miller will present and speak on a Brand Distribution panel. Management will also be available for investor meetings.

The Company will post details of these and other events on its website, including links to any available webcasts, when they become available.

Investors who wish to receive SLANG news releases, monthly newsletters and other information are encouraged to subscribe to the Company's investor email list though its website.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a robust portfolio of renowned brands distributed across 2,600 stores in 12 US states. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers worldwide. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE SLANG WORLDWIDE

For further information: Media inquiries, Media@SLANGworldwide.co; Investor inquiries, Kristina McCahon, Director, Investor Relations, Investors@SLANGworldwide.co / 833.752.6499

Related Links

www.slangworldwide.co

