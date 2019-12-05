SLANG Worldwide Announces Closing of Additional Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - SLANG Worldwide Inc. ( CNSX: SLNG ), (Frankfurt: 84S), ("SLANG" or the "Company"), today announced that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing that was previously announced on November 26, 2019 (the "Financing") due to strong investor demand.

Pursuant to the second closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,570,407 units ("Units") at a price of $0.49 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,750,000. Each Unit is comprised of one SLANG common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for five years at an exercise price of $0.52 per Common Share. The Company has the option to accelerate the exercise of the Warrants after one year, in quarterly tranches equal to one-third of the aggregate number of Warrants issued, in the event that the Common Shares trade at a price in excess of $1.50 for a period of 30 consecutive days. Should all of the Warrants issued pursuant to the Financing be exercised, it would provide the Company with an additional $1,750,000 million in proceeds.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing to support strategic growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

Certain of the securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a robust portfolio of renowned brands distributed across 2,600 stores in 12 US states. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers worldwide. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE SLANG WORLDWIDE

For further information: Media inquiries: Media@SLANGworldwide.co; Investor inquiries: Kristina McCahon, Director, Investor Relations, Investors@SLANGworldwide.co / 833.752.6499

