Skylon Growth & Income Trust completes previously announced merger with CI First Asset ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to its press release on July 29, 2019, CI Investments Inc., as manager, has announced that the merger of Skylon Growth & Income Trust (TSX: SKG.UN) (the "Fund") with CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF (the "ETF") (TSX: CGAA) was completed today.

In connection with the merger, each holder of units of the Fund received 0.354181 units of the ETF for each Fund unit held. The units of the ETF will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, August 12, 2019 under the ticker symbol CGAA.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus of the ETF contains important detailed information about the ETF and its units. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from your investment advisor, CI First Asset ETFs or at www.sedar.com. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision. Commissions, trailing fees, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the ETF. The ETF is managed by CI Investments Inc.

SOURCE Skylon Growth & Income Trust

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments, (416) 681-3254, moxby@ci.com