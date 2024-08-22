SkyFlakes Shakes Up Bubble Tea Festival with Unexpected Pairings

Festival-goers were treated to a delightful surprise as SkyFlakes showcased the unexpected versatility of their crackers. From decadent sweets like chocolate spreads to surprising savory options like bruschetta toppings, attendees were encouraged to unleash their inner foodie and create their own unique flavor combinations alongside their bubble tea.

"It completely changed my mind about crackers!" said Liam, a festival attendee. "The SkyFlakes booth was the perfect complement to my bubble tea – it elevated the whole experience."

This sentiment resonated with many attendees, as evidenced by the constant stream of attendees to the SkyFlakes booth and over 3,058 samples distributed.

Engaging Experience Generates Buzz

The SkyFlakes booth fostered a vibrant and interactive atmosphere, sparking excitement and generating significant buzz online. With engaging games and social media challenges encouraging attendees to share their custom pairings, SkyFlakes successfully expanded their reach and connected with a broader audience.

"We're thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response at the Bubble Tea Festival," shared Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "The event provided a fantastic platform to demonstrate the unexpected versatility of our products and connect with a new generation of food enthusiasts."

Ready to Elevate Your Bubble Tea Game?

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes are a delectable and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of sweet and savory toppings. With SkyFlakes, the possibilities are truly endless!

About Monde Nissin

For over 40 years, Monde Nissin has been driven by a passion for bringing good food to tables around the world. Every product they create reflects their commitment to delivering tasty, high-quality food experiences.

Media Contact: SkyFlakes North America Team, [email protected]