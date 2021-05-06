Skybox Security wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution.

"This award recognizes that Skybox stands alone as the only vulnerability and threat management solution that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on a combination of asset importance, CVSS score, exploitability, and advanced exposure analysis. We uniquely calculate exposure by conducting attack simulation across hybrid networks," said Gidi Cohen, CEO and founder, Skybox Security. "Fortune 1000 customers choose Skybox because we increase the accuracy of their vulnerability assessments, reduce mean time to remediation, and measure cyber exposure on a continuous basis."

Pioneering a new approach to vulnerability management

A new threat landscape requires a new approach to security posture management. Skybox Security evolved its platform to secure customers' accelerated digital transformation initiatives such as cloud migration and IT/OT convergence. This year, Skybox delivered the world's most advanced exposure analysis, which was made possible through its unique ability to model hybrid networks.

"Skybox offers a comprehensive three-dimensional digital model of the enterprise which simulates real-world attacks," said Steve Zurier, security journalist at SC Media. "With data collected from dozens of sources and its robust threat intelligence feed, Skybox runs as a true risk platform that automates workflow from discovery to targeted action, delivering accurate and customizable risk scores to focus teams on critical vulnerabilities, exploitable assets and the most effective remediation options."

Integrating with over 150 networking, security, cloud, and IT management solutions, the Vulnerability and Threat Management Solution automatically maps and visualizes the attack surface to reduce cybersecurity exposure continuously. Customers also receive a verified and up-to-the-minute contextualized threat intelligence in one consolidated source from the Skybox Research Lab.

"The product normalizes data from different vendors for easy analysis, examining it in the context of the attack surface, and automates assessment, prioritization, remediation planning and monitoring," added Zurier. "It matches vulnerabilities to network exposures, threats and potential business impacts of an exploit, while focusing resources on imminent threats. And it measures, tracks and demonstrates risk levels over time, while delivering visual, abstracted views of the attack surface to easily convey security status across teams and up the management chain."

Recognized as the gold standard of cybersecurity excellence

Now in its 25th year, 2021's SC Awards were the most competitive yet. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

"Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, healthcare organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. "Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers."

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/ .

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. At Skybox, we don't just serve up data and information. We provide the intelligence and context to make informed decisions, taking the guesswork out of securely enabling enterprises at scale and speed. Our unified security posture management platform delivers complete visibility, analytics and automation to quickly map, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic platform intelligently optimizes security policies, actions and change process across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.

We are Skybox. Secure more, limit less. skyboxsecurity.com

