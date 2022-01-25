Skybox Security announces 2021 Partner of the Year Award winners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Skybox Security today announced the winners of the 2021 Skybox Partner Awards. These partners were selected based on top 2021 performance and delivering industry-leading, large-scale customer implementations of security posture management solutions that prevent breaches by eliminating cyber exposure.

"Together, we are pioneering a new path forward for proactive security posture management for our global client base. It is an honor to work with this amazingly talented, client-focused, resilient, hardworking, and technically capable partner community – especially during one of the most historic and challenging years for cybersecurity," said Rob Rosiello, Skybox Security Chief Revenue Officer. "Our sincere appreciation and congratulations to each partner on their remarkable achievements."

Announcing the 2021 Skybox Global Partner Awards

The annual awards recognize Skybox Security partners for their cybersecurity expertise and customer dedication. These partners are leading the way in breach prevention by eliminating cyber exposure for customers across leading governments, financial services companies, global critical infrastructure, and beyond.

Partner of the Year

APAC: BT Security

North America : Atlantic Data Security

Distributor of the Year

APAC: RAH

EMEA: Arrow Electronics

Win of the Year

APAC: BT Security

EMEA: Computacenter UK

North America : HCL Technologies

Up and Coming Partner of the Year

APAC: TOBENIX Korea and SecureCraft Malaysia (tie)

EMEA: Soitron Cyber Security

North America : Defy Security

System Integrator of the Year

EMEA: Wipro

Stronger, together

Skybox Security partners with the world's leading security experts to achieve proactive security posture management for global enterprises and governments. By combining Skybox innovation with channel partner expertise, our customers can eliminate their cyber exposure at scale. With the Skybox Security Posture Management Platform, partners and customers can:

Automatically analyze rule sets, platform configurations, and usage information

Develop an accurate model of the entire hybrid, multi-cloud, and OT environment

Efficiently orchestrate and automate your network, firewall, and change management processes

Leverage customizable, context-aware workflows

Enable connectivity while maintaining continuous compliance

About the Skybox Security Partner Program

The Skybox Security Channel Partner Program accelerates our partners' business growth together while achieving customers' cybersecurity goals. Skybox supports our channel partners' development with valuable sales, marketing, and technical resources, including training certifications. The vendor-agnostic Security Posture Management platform helps your customers realize the full benefits of your existing cybersecurity portfolio. Skybox Security Partners deliver expertise and integrated solutions that maximize resources and build business resiliency.

https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/partners/channel-partners/

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. At Skybox, we don't just serve up data and information. We provide the intelligence and context to make informed decisions, taking the guesswork out of securely enabling enterprises at scale and speed. Our unified Security Posture Management Platform delivers complete visibility, analytics, and automation to quickly map, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic platform intelligently optimizes security policies, actions, and change processes across all corporate and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring that enterprises remain protected.

https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/

