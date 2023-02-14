Skwlax Resource Management Ltd. growth and success will flourish with sole Little Shuswap Lake Band ownership

CHASE, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Skwlax Resource Management Ltd. announces the transaction for Little Shuswap Lake Band (Skwlax te Secwepemcúĺecw) to acquire 100% of the company was completed in October 2022, more than three years ahead of the original target date of sole ownership. Since Skwlax Resource Management Ltd.'s inception, the Little Shuswap Lake Band (LSLB) goal was to create a self-sustaining, leading Indigenous construction company.

Skwlax Resource Management Ltd. (SRM) began operations in January 2021 to ensure participation in opportunities within the civil, forestry, and industrial sectors throughout Secwepemcúĺecw. SRM's mandate is to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to LSLB members, surrounding Indigenous communities, and the region. Little Shuswap Lake Band is recognized as an economic development driven community with several existing successful businesses such as Chevron , Chester's Chicken, and Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Golf Resort. Now owned 100% by LSLB, SRM is better positioned to support and assist LSLB in all existing and future plans.

"Full ownership of SRM means self-determination for Skwla̓x te Secwepemcúĺecw," said Kukpi7 James Tomma. "It will allow us to provide even greater employment opportunities and skills development for Skwla̓x people and will drive economic growth for the community and the whole region. We look forward to growing the company into a leading developer of the critical and sustainable infrastructure we will need in the future."

SRM continues to experience significant growth, having completed over 60 projects to date and establishing a significant fleet of heavy equipment in only its second year of operations. SRM has also completed a number of critical projects for LSLB itself, including demolitions, gravel esker development, infrastructure, housing, and land stewardship projects. SRM's growing list of clients include Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure, Ministry of Forests, BCTS, Fortis BC, Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Interfor, Canoe Forest Products, Surerus Pipeline, among many others.

" Since opening the doors, it has been an incredible journey for SRM. This next chapter is an exciting step forward, and one that ensures the benefits produced from this already well-established company remain with LSLB and its members." said SRM Vice President Trevor Delorey. "It has been humbling to support the inception and growth of SRM, and to work each day with the great team that make it all possible. SRM's focus is keenly towards the future, continuing its growth as a sustainable community owned business employees are proud to work for, clients are proud to work with, and Skwla̓x te Secwepemcúĺecw (LSLB) is proud to own."

Skwlax Resource Management Ltd.'s mandate is to build the capacity of Little Shuswap Lake Band members, and the surrounding communities. SRM continues to invest significantly in training and career path development to support the company's current and future growth. To date, SRM has paid over $2 million in LSLB band member wages and a total of over $3 million in wages to those identifying as Indigenous. SRM has also contributed over $1.2 million to LSLB member and Indigenous owned businesses through the execution of its projects.

To find the full list of services that Skwlax Resource Management Ltd. provides, please visit www.skwlax.com.

