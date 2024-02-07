SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024).

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan. SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

