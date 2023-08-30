SKRR Exploration Inc. Plans Work Program for Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a review of the previous exploration work is currently underway as well as a reassessment of the untested drill targets on the Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan. The application for the work permits for the planned winter 2024 exploration work has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan. SKRR previously entered into a property option agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (see SKRR's news release dated May 25, 2023), whereby SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property.

The Athabasca Basin region hosts the world's richest uranium deposits, with a well-established and politically stable uranium exploration and mining sector. The Clearwater West Property is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan. It is 13km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit. The Clearwater West property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totalling 11,786 hectares which are immediately south and adjacent to Fission Uranium's PLS property. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Property.

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for hosting high grade uranium mineralization. Such mineralization is structurally controlled and typically associated with basement sulphide and graphite bearing shear zones with associated hydrothermal alteration resulting in accompanying clay altered basement lithologies. These features have unique characteristics that can often be distinguished by various geophysical surveys. The sulphide and graphite bearing shear zones with which the mineralization is typically associated, can often be discriminated as electromagnetic (EM) conductors.

An airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM Max) airborne EM survey flown in 2013 defined several parallel conductors with predominantly NE-SW trending strike direction trends, which could be the extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLN property immediately to the north. A total of 24 discrete conductive target areas were located across the property.

The airborne survey was followed up by ground geophysics, including ground small moving loop Time Domain Electromatic (TDEM) and DC-Resistivity surveys over several of the conductors. Five IP Resistivity targets and 8 separate VTEM conductors were covered with ground TDEM surveys which defined drill targets. A maiden drill program was carried out in the summer of 2015, but due to budget constraints, only three drill holes were completed testing 3 separate targets, leaving many targets untested. Furthermore, subsequent review has shown that the 3 targets were not adequately tested. Nevertheless, results for the first 3 holes encountered features characteristic of fertile systems that have the potential to host high-grade uranium mineralization, including graphitic granite gneiss basement lithologies, structural disruptions and indications of localized hydrothermal alteration.

A review of the previous exploration work is currently underway as well as a reassessment of the untested drill targets. Additional ground geophysics is being planned for the early winter of 2024 on the airborne EM conductors that still warrant ground follow-up to identify and define new drill targets. All the targets, including the 3 that were drill tested in the maiden 2015 drilling program, will then be prioritized for subsequent 2024 drill testing planned for the winter of 2024, subject to receipt of permits. The application for the work permits for the winter 2024 exploration work has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan.

F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region (Jay Zone at the Waterbury Lake project, Triple R at Fission Uranium's PLS project and most recently the JR Zone on F3 Uranium's PLN Property. F3 operates and manages the Clearwater West project.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and review and approved by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

