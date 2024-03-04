SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Unit") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR comments:

"We look forward to closing this private placement financing and beginning the exploration work with F3 Uranium Corp. on the Clearwater West uranium property in the Athabasca basin."

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares towards exploration work (including drilling) on the Clearwater West uranium property located in Saskatchewan and intends that such expenses incurred will be eligible for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (the "CMETC"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the non-FT Shares for general corporate and working capital purposes.

SKRR has the option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West uranium property from F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU), which is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin. Subject to the completion of the Private Placement, F3 will serve as the operator for this exploration program on the Clearwater West uranium property.

Raymond Ashley, President & Director of F3 Uranium comments:

"We are excited to head back to Clearwater West in the near term to resume exploration. Work permits are already in hand for the initial ground geophysical work as well as drilling. The initial ground geophysical work is looking to define additional drill targets on untested conductor trends to add to the prospective drill ready targets that have been defined from previous work on the property."

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

For further information: Sherman Dahl, President & CEO, Tel: 250-558-8340