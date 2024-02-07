SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023, it has entered into a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) ("X1"), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the "Property").

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon, on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the "Data and Information", and together with the Property, the "Purchased Assets"). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the "Closing Date"), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the "Transaction") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals.

For further information: Sherman Dahl, President & CEO, Tel: 250-558-8340