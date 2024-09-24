SKRR Exploration Inc. and F4 Uranium Corp. Hit Radioactivity and Prospective Structures at Clearwater West

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 22, 2024 news release, the summer drilling program on the Clearwater West property has intersected anomalous radioactivity over a 4.0m interval with a maximum of 410 cps in drill hole CWW24-009. The drill program targeted airborne and ground conductors and has concluded, with 6 drill holes totaling 1,317.8m completed. Drill hole CWW24-009 which tested a previously undrilled conductor intersected multiple graphitic and sulphide rich shear zones, as well as the anomalous radioactivity.

Ray Ashley, CEO of F4 Uranium, commented:

"We are very encouraged by the results of the first drill program since the signing of the Option Agreement between SKRR and F4 on Clearwater West. Drill hole CWW24-009 of the 2024 summer drill program has intersected anomalous radioactivity associated with graphitic and sulphide rich shear zones on a previously undrilled conductor. This shows that the geophysical surveys are leading us to the kinds of geological features that we are looking for as they are often associated with basement hosted and structurally controlled uranium mineralization. Additional ground geophysics is being planned at Clearwater West to guide future follow up drilling."

Drillholes CWW24-006 and CWW24-007 both tested strong conductance flanked by a resistivity low and ultimately intersected intensely brecciated and strongly graphitic and sulphide rich brecciated fault zone (see Photo 1). CWW24-007 was drilled on the same section line, and up-dip of CWW24-006. Follow-up drilling along strike towards the northeast is proposed for winter drilling. CWW24-009, drilled on the "6C" EM conductor does not currently have ground resistivity coverage, and considering these encouraging results, expanding the existing ground geophysics coverage to the northeast is warranted.

Basement hosted and structurally controlled uranium deposits are often characterized by their association with graphitic and frequently sulphide rich shear zones; these shears in turn present as EM conductors, which are then targeted for drilling. Resistivity surveys are often used as a proxy for alteration, as well as structures; resistivity "lows", in conjunction with conductors represent a typical drill target for uranium exploration.

Summer 2024 Exploration Highlights

CWW24-006: Conductor and Resistivity Target

7.4m shear zone from 112.6m to 120.0 Fault breccia consisting of graphite and extreme sulphide mineralization in breccia matrix

CWW24-007: Conductor and Resistivity Target

5.2m shear zone from 80.5m to 85.7m Fault breccia consisting of graphite and extreme sulphide mineralization in breccia matrix

CWW24-009: Conductor Target

3.6m shear zone from 136.1m to 139.7m Graphitic with moderate sulfide mineralization

0.5m anomalous radioactivity from 145.0m to 145.5m with a peak of 310 cps, and

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories which is independent of the Company and the QP (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. The Company and F4 follow industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Clearwater West property, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. The Company detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Property Option Agreement

SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news releases dated May 26, 2023 and January 10, 2024, and F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3") news release dated May 26, 2023) by making cash payments and issuing shares to F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4") and funding exploration work, with F4 serving as the operator during the earn-in period. See F3 news releases dated June 10, 2024 and August 16, 2024 regarding its recently completed plan of arrangement resulting in the transfer of the Clearwater West Property, and certain other of its exploration projects, to F4.

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.

Summary of the Clearwater West Property:

The Clearwater West Project is located ~20 km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan. It is 13 km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow deposit. The Clearwater West property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares which are immediately south and adjacent to Fission Uranium's PLS property.

Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.

F4's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West. F4 currently holds a 100% interest in Clearwater West.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and have been reviewed and approved by Michelle McKeough, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Terralogic Exploration Inc., a Qualified Person. Ms. McKeough has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Clearwater West Project but may not be representative of expected results.

About F4 Uranium Corp.

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 Uranium currently has 17 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on several of the properties which call for the incoming parties to make cash payments and issue shares to F4 as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

