SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides and Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging."

The drill program at the Olson property is advancing well. To date a total of 7 holes totaling 968m have been completed on 3 separate target areas; Jena/Juba, Point and Tuscan.

Jena/Juba – Twenty surface samples from outcrops taken earlier this summer returned values >1000 ppb Au, with a maximum of 15.7 g/t Au from quartz arsenopyrite veins (see News Release June 02, 2020 ). One hole (OL20001) tested beneath the Juba arsenopyrite-bearing trenches. Two holes (OL20002 and OL0003) tested the south Jena area to test a significant IP chargeability anomaly with coincident with the northwest dipping contact between a feldspar porphyry to the east and meta-sediments to the west.

OL20002 was an angle hole oriented to the west and completed to a depth of 152m . The hole collared in granodiorite and intersected a sedimentary contact at 76.6m . Intermittent intervals of quartz and sulphide (pyrite, arsenopyrite +/- chalcopyrite) mineralized zones were encountered between 67m to 76.6m . The hole continued in sedimentary schist until 103.6m then back into intrusive rocks (porphyritic monzonite) to 116m . Well developed quartz and sulphide mineralization was encountered from 114m to 116.14m with 3-10% arsenopyrite both disseminated and in massive blebs.

OL20003 was an angle hole collared from the same set-up as OL2002 but at 23 degree azimuth change to the south. The hole collared in granodiorite, encountered a single sedimentary contact, which had some notable arsenopyrite occurrence, but not the intensity of mineralization as in the previous hole.

Point – Three angle drill holes (OL20004, OL20005 and OL20006) tested the Point target where earlier field work this summer identified anomalous soil geochemistry (80 ppb to 2704.6 ppb Au) and prospecting returned assays up to 9.8 g/t Au. All three holes were collared in granodiorite, and were designed to test for mineralization associated with an interpreted meta-sedimentary contact projected to be encountered around ~230m depth.

OL20004 was an angle hole oriented to the west and designed to test a projected sediment contact around 230m , beneath Michael Lake . The hole was collared in granodiorite and encountered sediments at only 27m depth. Multiple pods of intrusive rock were present to 91m . Arsenopyrite was encountered in every unit from top to bottom of this hole with the strongest occurrences in the upper 40m of Granodiorite, present in disseminated and massive blebs. Significant arsenopyrite (up to 3% disseminated and massive blebs) was also present within the fine grained meta-pelitic sediments associated with numerous narrow quartz-chlorite veins, particularly abundant between 114m to 141m . From 146m to 151m strong arsenopyrite (2-5%) was present within foliated sediments.

OL20005 was an angle hole collared from the same set-up as OL20004, but at 60 degree azimuth change to the south. The hole collared in granodiorite which continued to 20.2m , after which the sediment contact was encountered. The hole remained in sediments to the end of hole at 80m . Abundant disseminated arsenopyrite was encountered in the top 26m of the hole within granodiorite and dropped off rapidly after 26m .

OL20006 was an angle hole drilled to the south. The hole was designed to test a series of stacked mineralized shears within granodiorite where surface rock samples returned up to 3 g/t Au. The hole intersected granodiorite from top to bottom. Trace sulphides were present throughout, but 2 shear zones with narrow quartz-chlorite veins stand out with mineralization of 1-5% arsenopyrite; 32.2m to 62m and 95m to 105m .

to and to . Tuscan – drilling at Tuscan is designed to test the east west intrusive contacts observed at the Tuscan surface showing. Field work from the earlier summer program included prospecting at Tuscan, where assay results returned peaks up to 45.1 g/t Au.

OL20007 was an angle hole drilled to the south and completed to a depth of 137m . The hole collared in granodiorite and intersected the contact with sedimentary rocks at 96.65m . A second granodiorite was intersected at 120.75m . Promising mineralization was encountered in 2 distinct zones of sulphide mineralization ( 100.5m to 105.8m and 112.85m to 115.55m ) with the most significant being the interval from 112.85m to 115.55m which contained semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization with up to 40% pyrite and 15% arsenopyrite.

Samples from all seven (7) drill holes have been delivered to the laboratory and assay results are pending.

A variety of core photos are now available www.skrr.ca.

