SKRR Exploration Drill Program Intersects Arsenopyrite Sulphides along with Disseminated Arsenopyrite and Quartz Veining at the Olson Gold Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to report intersections of arsenopyrite bearing sulphides along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining in the current and ongoing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans Hudson Corridor, Saskatchewan.

Sherman Dahl, Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments:

"The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending, are encouraging.

It is important to note the continuation of mineralization, and the indications that this

second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson."

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan, 25km west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. Five (5) drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840m (2,756'), further defining the Olson Zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core-logging and sampling is currently underway with analytical results pending. A total of 1890m in ten (10) holes is planned for the Olson Zone and other target areas of the property including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol, a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

