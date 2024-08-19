SKRR Exploration Completes the Sale of the Manson Bay Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases on December 4, 2023, and February 7, 2024, the Company has completed the sale of its 100% legal and beneficial interest in thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan known as the Manson Bay Project (the "Property"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated February 7, 2024 between the Company and Military Metals Corp. (formerly, X1 Entertainment Group.) ("Military Metals").

Military Metals acquisition of the Purchased Assets (as defined below) (the "Transaction") constitutes a change of business for Military Metals (the "COB") to a mineral exploration company pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Property, which is in the exploration stage, is their first material mineral property and they received shareholder approval for the Transaction and the COB at their annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 14, 2024.

In connection with the Transaction and the COB, Military Metals Corp. changed its name to "Military Metals Corp." and will begin trading on the CSE under its new symbol "MILI" on August 20, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, SKRR sold (i) 100% of its rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon, and together with the Property, the "Purchased Assets"). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, Military Metals issued SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Military Metals (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Consideration Share. In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares are subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the "Closing Date"), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the sale of the Property, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters.

