Skode Program is back for the 2nd year to spark new Indigenous tourism ideas in Ontario with mentorships and financial support

AUNDECK OMNI KANING, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and the Tourism Innovation Lab have launched the 2nd edition of the Skode Program, an initiative to spark new Indigenous tourism ideas and experiences that authentically represent, celebrate and promote Indigenous culture, heritage, language, cuisine and communities in Ontario.

In Anishinaabemowin, Skode means fire, and is pronounced: Shkoh-deh. Indigenous tourism entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply and share the fire within their hearts.

The program matches selected applicants with a mentor and provides a $5,000 non- repayable contribution to advance their new tourism ideas to the next level of development. Applications are being accepted from February 1 - March 4, 2022 at tourisminnovation.ca/ITO. Following a review by a jury of Indigenous tourism leaders, entrepreneurs and partner representatives, finalists will be invited to a virtual pitch session being held on March 29 where three winners will be selected.

"Supporting passionate entrepreneurs through their tourism journey is a common goal between ITO and the Tourism Innovation Lab," said Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO of ITO. "Bringing this exciting program to Ontario Indigenous communities to support continued tourism growth and innovation is something we are extremely proud to be a part of."

"Inspired by our winners from last year, we are thrilled to announce the second round of the Skode Program in collaboration with Indigenous Tourism Ontario" said Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead for the Tourism Innovation Lab. "Supporting Indigenous tourism ideas and entrepreneurs through mentorships and financial contributions will advance this growing sector and create exciting new Indigenous led-tourism offerings and experiences in Ontario."

The Skode Program is a collaboration between ITO and the TIL, and made possible with support from the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, and TD Bank Group.

About ITO

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is the province's first and only recognized Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. Through product development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism. For more information, visit indigenoustourismontario.ca.

About the Tourism Innovation Lab

The Tourism Innovation Lab is a non-profit initiative created to find, foster and support new tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships, and to build a community of tourism innovators and entrepreneurs in Canada. Launched in 2018, the Lab and its "Spark" Mentorships & Grants Program have expanded to over 16 regions across Ontario and British Columbia. The Lab is a program of Hackforge and is based at the University of Windsor-EPICentre. For more information, visit tourisminnovation.ca .

For further information: Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Ontario 705.368.1919 [email protected]; Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead, Tourism Innovation Lab 416.712.8819, [email protected]