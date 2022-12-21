SkipTheDishes partners with ShareWares to provide reusable packaging option for Vancouver residents, launching with Free Delivery

Packaging pilot will divert up to 88g of waste per container and become carbon negative on the second use

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, today announced the launch of a pilot with Vancouver-based reusable packaging company, ShareWares , as part of the organization's commitment to providing environmentally friendly packaging options.

"Through our partnership with ShareWares, we're thrilled to work with our restaurant partners who are looking to provide a greener alternative to single-use packaging," says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes. "This sustainable option will allow customers to enjoy their favourite dishes from local restaurants, without worrying about the waste. To thank customers for reducing their environmental impact, all ShareWares orders made during the pilot will also come with free delivery."

The pilot will first begin in the Kitsilano, Vancouver area with participating restaurants offering reusable containers for delivery and pick-up orders. All ShareWares containers have a QR code for customers to easily locate the closest drop-off location, which ShareWares will then bring to its washing facility in Olympic Village to be thoroughly sanitized and redistributed.

"The strength of Skip's technology and extensive delivery network makes them an ideal partner as we further our mission of implementing a city-wide reusable container program," said Cody Irwin, Founder and CEO, ShareWares. "We anticipate this pilot will be a great success and look forward to the expansion of our offering in more restaurants and neighbourhoods in the new year."

The ShareWares pilot is the second partnership of its kind for SkipTheDishes, following the organization's first pilot in Ontario this past June with Guelph-based reusable packaging company, Friendlier. Through this partnership, customers in Guelph, Elora, Fergus and Kitchener have the option to return their reusable takeout packaging to a participating restaurant to be recycled. Within the first three weeks, a total of 14,210 grams of waste and 49,000 grams of CO2 was diverted, and to date, more than 2,400 containers have been reused, with 141 kilograms of plastic waste saved.

Reducing single-use plastic pollution across Canada remains a key priority for SkipTheDishes. By establishing partnerships with innovative start-ups such as ShareWares and Friendlier, it is committed to supporting its network of restaurant owners to provide customers with a more sustainable takeout experience.

About SkipTheDishes: SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

