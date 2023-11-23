Skip Spills The Tea On The Top Canadian Orders of 2023

23 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET
Trendy bites, top food picks and national favourites are revealed in SkipTheDishes' 2023 order trends
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canada's homegrown delivery app, SkipTheDishes delivered more of what Canadians wanted this year - and the data did not disappoint! Skip has just released their 2023 order trends, which unpacks the most popular items, biggest spenders and most notable stats of the year - did you know Ontarians are in their pickle era, and Albertans went crazy for bubble tea?
Here's a sneak peek at what Skip customers across the country have been loving in 2023:
- The most expensive order was $1,259.71 in Quebec, which included 55 sandwiches, 3 pizzas and - in true Canadian style - 7 orders of poutine
- Canadians love Butter Chicken - the dish was crowned the top ordered food item this year across the country, followed by Garlic Naan
- As a nation of self-confessed snackers, chips were the most ordered groceries, topping the list ahead of milk, bread and eggs!
- Is Ontario in its pickle era? Playing pickleball, hosting its first ever Pickle Festival, and probably also eating them right out the jar, pickles have been a big dill in Ontario this year! So, it makes perfect sense that Ontarians ordered more pickles than any other province in 2023
- Something was bubbling in Alberta, as they ordered more Bubble Tea than all other provinces combined
"Releasing our annual ordering trends is one of our favorite times of the year! As a Canadian brand, we love digging deeper into the ordering habits of our communities across the country, and this year did not disappoint," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations at SkipTheDishes. "In 2023, Canadians took advantage of the growing categories available on Skip, and we're proud to serve customers coast to coast and save them time by bringing them more of what they love, right to their doorstep."
Top 5 biggest orders in 2023
- British Columbia: Someone in BC spent $1060.50 on 15 bottles of liquor (including two bottles of Grey Goose…fancy!)
- Alberta: Someone in Alberta spent $921.61 on 36 plates of chicken… with 2 salads thrown in for good measure!
- Ontario: Someone in ON spent $789.50 on 70 tacos and 25 orders of chips with a combination of guac, salsa and horseradish cream - now that is a Mexican feast!
- Manitoba: Someone in MB spent $748 on 10 caesar salads, 10 beef ribs, 3 pickerel and 3 pasta dishes
Top 10 Food Items Ordered Nationally
Canadians crowned their top food item of the year, and it's clear that Indian food is a nationwide favourite. Not only was Naan featured three times within the top 10 food items ordered nationally, but Butter Chicken unanimously claimed the top spot - with the classic Indian dish appearing within the top 10 for every province.
- Butter Chicken
- Garlic Naan
- Miso soup
- Poutine
- Butter Naan
- California Roll
- Onion Rings
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Wings
- Plain Naan
Top Food Items Ordered Nationally Across Notable Occasions
Canadians' love for Butter Chicken doesn't end there - it's also Canadians' go-to to ring in the New Year and celebrate Canada Day. Now, who doesn't love curry in the middle of the Summer?
- New Years Eve - Butter Chicken
- Super Bowl - Chicken Wings
- Valentine's Day - California Roll
- Canada Day - Butter Chicken
- Thanksgiving - Samosa
Top 10 Grocery Items Ordered Nationally
It's no secret we're a nation of snackers, with chips being the clear winner across the country, as the most ordered item from Skip's rapid grocery service, Skip Express Lane.
Injecting some fun into their grocery shopping, Canadians demonstrated a clear appetite for surprise (and great value), with Skip's Mystery Bag making the 'Top 10' list.*
- Chips
- Pepsi
- Ice Cream
- Bananas
- Milk
- Bread
- Mystery Bag
- Eggs
- Candy
- Chip Dip
*Skip's $9.99 Mystery Bag contains 5 unique items worth at least $25 in total. Every bag is different and can contain any product from a Skip Express Lane store
Most Pickles Ordered by Province
Pickles were trending on social media this year, and Skip customers were on board with the hype - but which province topped the leaderboard? That'll be Ontarians, who ordered 45% of all pickles delivered this year! Now, that's a big dill!
- Ontario
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Saskatchewan
- Manitoba
Most Bubble Tea Ordered by Province
Bubble Tea is another social media winner - but there's one province loving it the most - Alberta! This year, Albertans ordered more Bubble Tea than all other provinces combined.
- Alberta
- Manitoba
- British Columbia
- Ontario
- Quebec
About Skip
SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores, making it the go-to source for industry data and insight into consumer trends.
