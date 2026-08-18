Skin Excellence Medispa Launches 30% Off All Services for New and Existing Clients, Unveils Influencer Partnership Program

Aurora, Ontario aesthetics clinic expands accessibility to medical-grade skin and wellness treatments while inviting local content creators to join its new brand ambassador initiative

AURORA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Skin Excellence Medispa, a medical aesthetics clinic serving the Greater Toronto Area and York Region, today announced a limited-time 30% discount across its full menu of medispa services, available to both new and returning clients. The clinic also unveiled a new influencer partnership program offering eligible applicants a complimentary Botox session valued at up to $400 CAD in exchange for authentic content promotion.

Skin Excellence Medispa

"Our goal has always been to make advanced, results-driven skin and wellness treatments accessible to more people in our community," said Zahra Erfan, BScN, RN, of Skin Excellence Medispa. "This promotion, paired with our new influencer program, reflects our commitment to combining clinical expertise with real, relatable results."

The 30% discount applies to the clinic's full range of services at its Aurora location, located at 14845 Yonge Street. Clients across Aurora, York Region, and the greater Toronto area are invited to book consultations to explore treatment options suited to their goals.

Through the influencer partnership program, local content creators in the health, beauty, and lifestyle space can apply to receive a complimentary Botox treatment valued at up to $400 CAD in exchange for promotional content sharing their experience. All partnered content will include clear sponsorship disclosure in accordance with Ad Standards Canada and Competition Bureau guidelines.

Skin Excellence Medispa continues to serve clients throughout Aurora, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, and the broader GTA with personalized, professionally administered treatments.

To book a consultation or apply for the influencer program, visit www.skinexcellencemedispa.com or call (647) 979-5927.

About Skin Excellence Medispa

Skin Excellence Medispa, based in Aurora, Ontario, provides advanced, personalized beauty and wellness treatments to clients across the Greater Toronto Area, combining medical expertise with a client-centred approach to care.skinexcellencemedispa

SOURCE Skin Excellence Medispa

Media Contact: Zahra Erfan, BScN, RN, Skin Excellence Medispa, [email protected], (647) 979-5927