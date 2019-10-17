Ski the Eastern Townships With - L'EST GO

ORFORD, QC, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourism Eastern Townships, in partnership with the region's four ski mountains, Mont SUTTON, Mont-Orford, Bromont, montagne d'expériences, and Owl's Head, launches L'EST GO, a card offering discounted lift tickets redeemable at four mountains.

The new L’EST GO card: ski tickets redeemable in any of the 4 Eastern Townships ski mountains. Ski when and where you want! (CNW Group/Tourisme Cantons-De-L`Est)

"Offering a card to gives guests access to tickets redeemable in the Townships' four mountains is a first for our region. We're very proud of this collaborative effort. I'm confident that the card, which allows for savings of up to 40% on regular daily lift ticket rates, will please skiers and riders and give them an opportunity to explore all of the region's skiable terrain."—Jean-Michel Ryan, President, Tourism Eastern Townships and Co-owner, Mont SUTTON

"The L'EST GO card is a real asset for the region. It makes the Eastern Townships stand out from the other ski destinations in Quebec. Our four mountains offer four distinct experiences and this new card gives skiers and riders the flexibility to discover them all at the same price." – Francine Patenaude, General Director, Tourism Eastern Townships

"I'm delighted to see the Eastern Townships offer this product. The region is already the second most important in its sector in Quebec. What's more, this product contributes to growing the appeal of Quebec as a ski destination." –Yves Juneau, CEO, Quebec Ski Association (ASSQ)

Skiers and riders can purchase their L'EST GO card and up to eight lift tickets as of today at lestgo.ski.

About the Mountains

Mont SUTTON, a major ski destination in Quebec, is known for its unique glade skiing concept suitable for beginners, intermediates and experts alike. Its network of interconnected trails developed in perfect harmony with the mountain's terrain means skiers and riders can enjoy a different line at every lap. Mont SUTTON also stands out for its authentic ambiance, unspoilt nature and exceptional snow conditions.

Mont-Orford is at the heart of the namesake national park and consists of three summits surrounded by sweeping vistas. It offers the highest vertical drop in the Eastern Townships—the fourth highest in the entire province—plus 61 trails (including 17 glades) and three snow parks serviced by five chairlifts. From the base of the mountain, guests can access Sépaq trails designated for cross-country skiing, fatbiking, alpine touring or snowshoeing for a truly diverse offering. The Corporation Ski & Golf Mont-Orford invites you to Go All Out!

Bromont, montagne d'expériences offers the largest illuminated skiable terrain in North America, with 450 acres of skiable terrain, 140 trails, including 32 glades and 102 illuminated trails for night skiing, spread across seven hillsides. With nine chairlifts and more than 1,275 snow guns, excellent conditions are guaranteed — day and night!

Owl's Head is 125 acres of skiable terrain suitable for every skill level—all with breathtaking views on Lac Memphrémagog and exceptional snow conditions. Indeed, after a major investment, a cutting-edge snowmaking system now covers over 80% of the terrain. With a 540 metre vertical drop, the fifth highest in Quebec, the mountain offers 50 trails, five chairlifts and one magic carpet.

About Tourism Eastern Townships

Tourisme Cantons-de-l'Est (TCE) – Tourism Eastern Townships – is an association of tourism enterprises (ATR) with a membership of over 550. Since 1978, TCE has been responsible for developing the local tourism industry, promoting the region's tourism offerings within Quebec and to international markets. The association adheres to the principles of sustainable development adopted by the region's communities and it is committed to promoting the natural environment and the quality of life in the Townships. The tourism industry is a dynamic economic sector. 10.3 million visitors (tourists and daytrippers) come to the Townships every year, accounting for 6.5 million overnights and generating $909 million in tourism revenues. Tourism supports some 20,000 jobs throughout the region.

SOURCE Tourisme Cantons-De-L`Est

For further information: Danie Béliveau, PR Manager, Tourism Eastern Townships, db@atrce.com, Phone: 819-820-2944 x 227

Related Links

https://www.easterntownships.org/

