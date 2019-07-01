SKEMA Business School's MSc Programme Ranked 3rd in The Economist's Masters in Management Ranking

Open career opportunities

Faculty-to-students ratio

Languages on offer

Range of access to overseas study programmes

SKEMA was placed 2nd in the following criteria:

Faculty quality

Geographical diversity

In addition to the criteria related to the academic excellence of the programme, the ranking is based on the satisfaction level of students and graduates.

Alice Guilhon, dean of SKEMA Business School, is delighted with this result. "It is a source of pride for SKEMA's MSc International Business to be placed third worldwide. The excellence of this programme at our international campuses, the richness and diversity of our students' and graduates' backgrounds contributed significantly to this result," she said.

As president of Conférence des Grandes Ecoles (CGE), the association of institutions of higher education and research, Alice Guilhon also highlighted "the excellence of French schools which have, once again, demonstrated the quality of their programmes that meet the needs of the market and innovate constantly."

SKEMA's MSc in International Business is a global, multi-campus, excellence programme. Accredited by Conférence des Grandes Ecoles (CGE), it offers students the opportunity to study in several continents and territories where SKEMA is located: Brazil, China, France, the United States, and soon in South Africa (from the 2019-2020 academic year). With students from more than 40 nationalities at SKEMA's campuses, the school has an average employment rate of 97% (in France and other countries) within six months of graduation. The programme's strength comprises two main factors that differentiate it: a global economic vision and exposure to the business ecosystems of different continents.

