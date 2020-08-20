Skeena Resources Virtually Opens The Market

Skeena Resources is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains an open-pit resource of 2.6 million ounces at 5.9 g/t AuEq in the Indicated category and 1.4 million ounces at 3.0 g/t AuEq in the Inferred category. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.2B, 77% IRR and a 0.8-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au. Skeena Resources is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine. For more information, please visit https://www.skeenaresources.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kelly Earle, Vice President, Communications, [email protected], 1-604-684-8725