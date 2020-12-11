Skarb Exploration Announces Name Change to Outback Goldfields, Symbol Change to "OZ" and Consolidation of Shares

(SKRB-CSE)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Skarb Exploration Corp. (CSE: SKRB) ("Skarb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its corporate name to Outback Goldfields Corp.. The Company will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "OZ" upon completion of the previously-announced transaction with Petratherm Ltd. and resumption of trading. The Company also announces that it has completed the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post consolidated common share for every three pre-consolidated common shares, which was previously announced on November 19, 2020.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.:

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company having recently raised over $11 million. The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a package of highly prospective gold projects located around the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia from Petratherm Ltd. (ASX: PTR). The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-December 2020 and exploration work to commence early in 2021. The goldfields of Victoria are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

