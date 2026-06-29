SK shieldus Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 APAC Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Cybersecurity Services

The company is recognized for delivering customer-centric managed security services, professional security services, advanced MDR capabilities, and measurable cybersecurity outcomes across APAC.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SK shieldus has been awarded the 2026 APAC Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the cybersecurity services industry. The recognition highlights the company's success in delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity services that help organizations strengthen resilience, improve threat visibility, and respond effectively to an increasingly complex threat landscape.

As cybersecurity challenges grow across APAC, organizations are seeking partners that can deliver resilience and operational efficiency. SK shieldus stood out in Frost & Sullivan's evaluation for its ability to align innovation with customer needs, combining advanced MDR capabilities, deep security expertise, and strong execution to deliver measurable value at scale.

"SK shieldus has successfully combined advanced MDR capabilities, deep security expertise, and a highly automated operating model to create meaningful value for customers," said Ying Ting Neoh, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its flexible service delivery approach, strong operational execution, and focus on customer outcomes have established the company as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations across the region."

Headquartered in South Korea, SK shieldus is a leading cybersecurity provider in the domestic market, with a continued expansion of its presence across APAC and global markets. Its comprehensive portfolio includes managed security services, threat hunting, incident response, digital forensics, penetration testing, risk consulting, and operational technology security.

At the center of its cybersecurity offering is Secudium, the company's proprietary MSS / MDR platform. Built to support cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, Secudium integrates threat intelligence, security analytics, automation, and response capabilities into a unified security operations framework. The platform's open architecture allows customers to leverage existing security investments while benefiting from scalable and adaptive threat detection and response services.

A key differentiator for SK shieldus is its ability to translate real-world security expertise into continuous customer value. Insights from incident investigations, ransomware response engagements, penetration testing, and consulting projects are continuously integrated into its MDR operations, enabling customers to benefit from security defenses that evolve alongside emerging threats.

The company's customer-centric philosophy is reflected in its flexible subscription-based service model, smooth onboarding process, and dedicated customer support structure. By combining automation with expert-led security operations, SK shieldus helps organizations improve security outcomes while maintaining predictable operational costs. Its strong customer retention rates demonstrate the trust and long-term value it delivers.

"We are grateful for the recognition given to us by Frost and Sullivan. SK shieldus continues to strive for excellence in customer experience by adopting tried and tested approach across all our cyber security offerings. We continue to innovate and have an exciting chapter ahead by being truly AI-ready," said Byung-Moo Kim, head of cyber security division at SK shieldus.

SK shieldus continues to invest in the evolution of its Secudium platform, including AI-driven capabilities designed to improve analyst productivity, accelerate response times, and support growing customer environments. These investments, combined with the company's expanding regional presence and strong ecosystem partnerships, position it for continued growth in the cybersecurity services market.

Frost & Sullivan commends SK shieldus for its commitment to innovation, customer success, and operational excellence. By helping organizations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges with confidence, the company continues to set a high standard for customer value in the cybersecurity services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in creating and delivering superior value through innovative solutions, customer-focused strategies, and sustainable business growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About SK shieldus

SK shieldus is based out of South Korea and is a 'total security company' that adopts cyber and physical security together across its portfolio. It is the largest cyber security company in South Korea with more than 11,000 customers that spans across Korea and across the regions in Asia, Europe and in North America.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan