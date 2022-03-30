MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - To support the Ukrainian community in the current crisis, Videotron is extending the lifting of toll charges for calls to Ukraine and the unscrambling of the Ukraine 24 channel until April 30, 2022.

Free calling to Ukraine

Videotron is continuing the suspension of charges for international calls from Canada to Ukraine until April 30, 2022 to allow customers to reach family and loved ones in the country without having to worry about tolls.

The charges are automatically cancelled on all residential and business mobile accounts, and residential wireline accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.

Unscrambling of Ukraine 24

The 24-hour news channel Ukraine 24, available on Illico (#875) and Helix TV (#383), will also be viewable free of charge until the end of April. Videotron wishes to remind customers that they can access several Ukrainian channels on Helix TV using the Toober app for international channels, including 1+1 International, Pershiy Natsionaniy (First National), 5 Kanal (Channel 5) and UATV, Espresso TV Kyiv TV.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,418,600 television customers. It had 503,400 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,840,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,601,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 824,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers..

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on Twitter

The latest news

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]