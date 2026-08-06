SiteVue AI Secures $7.5M in Seed Funding to Bring AI-Powered Vision to the Frontlines of Manufacturing, Food Processing, and Construction

SiteVue AI Customers Typically See Profit Margins Increase By 3% Under 3 Months

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- SiteVue AI today announced a $7.5 million seed round to bring AI-powered vision to the frontlines of manufacturing. The round was co-led by Penny Jar Capital and Overture, with participation from Silence, Spring Bank, Mana Ventures, Outset Capital, WaterStone, and Untapped Ventures.

SiteVue AI Company Overview Video Speed Speed

SiteVue AI manufactures AI-powered video cameras with technology that transforms production operations into actionable data. Custom-trained models actively analyze camera footage in real time for process bottlenecks, cycle times, product defects, machine health, labor time, labor movement, machine movement, mispacks, mislabels, near-misses, injuries, and PPE compliance. Performance data is presented on a customized dashboard with the ability to run simulations based on real data. The subscription-based system installs in days and does not require infrastructure changes or workflow disruptions.

According to the BLS establishment survey, as of 2026, there are around 12.6 million frontline manufacturing workers in the US. Many of these individuals have products moving past them at high speeds, making it difficult to clearly identify product defects or risk stopping production. SiteVue passively observes the product, the process or the person.

"Our combination of hardware, software, and AI models provide real-time analysis on the line, all the time. When we detect an issue, we can instantly alert the worker or supervisor, and even stop the line - whatever is necessary to solve the problem with minimal human intervention", said Andrew Jebasingh, Founder and CEO of SiteVue AI. "SiteVue AI reduces waste, cost, and carbon."

Turning Vision Into Profit

Facilities using SiteVue AI typically see +3% profit margin growth in under 3 months, including a 10–20% improvement in floor efficiency, 5–10% increase in product quality, 5-10% recovery of labor hours, and a 90% decrease in safety incidents. Some customers are seeing a 10x return on investment.

"SiteVue enabled my team to know exactly what was happening on the line - all the time. Instead of pad, pen and watch, we can now look at the bigger picture and improve safety and productivity for our lines using streamline technology at our fingertips," said Tim Romero, Plant Manager, Foster Farms.

Full Traceability: From Defect to Cause

SiteVue cameras provide end-to-end traceability, complete with a timestamped visual record of every product, workstation, and line. "When a quality issue surfaces, operations can trace it back to its origin in minutes: the specific station, shift, or cycle where it began," says Jebasingh.

This level of visibility dramatically compresses root cause analysis from days to minutes, enabling faster corrective action and reducing the risk of recalls, rework, and scrap. It also provides manufacturers with defensible documentation for audits, regulatory compliance, and liability management.

"SiteVue unlocks productivity gains beyond traditional methods by identifying value-add steps and waste like travel or waiting," said Mike Vann, Executive Director, XOS Trucks.

Built in Tennessee, Scaled for the World

SiteVue AI designs and manufactures its own cameras and trains the AI models at its Nashville, Tennessee, headquarters. The company currently employs 37 people and serves customers across the US. The startup is initially focused on automotive manufacturing and food production and is quickly expanding into retail, construction, chemical, oil, and gas industries, both domestically and internationally.

"Industrial leaders are tired of being sold one-size-fits-all technology," said Rich Scudellari, Partner, Penny Jar Capital. "Andrew and his team partner with customers to deliver a solution for their specific business problems. And, importantly, SiteVue ensures minimal disruption during deployment. The team's mix of technical and industry experience, and sense of urgency is why industries trust SiteVue."

"At Meta, Andrew learned how to make complicated hardware feel effortless, then spent years building software solutions for enterprises. SiteVue combines both: easy-to-use cameras that give manufacturers real-time feedback to boost productivity and safety while cutting waste. We couldn't be more excited to back Andrew and the team," said Leila Pirbay, Partner, Overture.

About SiteVue AI

SiteVue AI is a Nashville-based AI technology company founded in August 2025. The company designs proprietary fixed-mounted and wearable cameras paired with AI-powered video analytics, transforming production operations into visible, actionable data. The platform is configurable across all aspects of operations: cycle times, quality control, bottleneck identification, and defect detection, giving operations leaders objective visibility without disrupting existing workflows. Facilities using SiteVue AI typically see more than 3% growth in profit margin in under three months. For more information, visit sitevue.ai.

SOURCE SiteVue AI

Mike Kretsinger, Director of Marketing, SiteVue AI, [email protected]