SiteNews and Actual Media Merge to Launch SiteMedia: Canada's Leading B2B Industrial Media Company

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - SiteNews , the digital-first publication focused on Canada's construction and industrial sectors, and Actual Media Inc ., the country's trusted publisher of infrastructure and environment media, today announced a landmark merger to establish a new entity: SiteMedia .

The merger creates a scaled, unified platform that delivers news, events, and business intelligence across the interconnected industries that build and sustain Canada. This new company is the leading B2B media company dedicated exclusively to the nation's vital industrial, construction, environment and infrastructure sectors.

On launch, SiteMedia will have 6 standalone publications, over 25 industry leading events and an unparalleled executive audience of readers across Canada. SiteMedia will have over 27 employees and join part of the larger Site family with offices across Canada, and capabilities in marketing, recruitment, technology and consulting services.

"When we launched SiteNews, the goal was simple: to give Canada's construction and industrial sectors a modern news source - a place to connect, collaborate, and showcase everything that makes our industry special," said Andrew Hansen, CEO of SiteMedia. "But as we looked ahead, we saw a bigger opportunity to create something with even more reach, more impact, and more ways to connect people across industries. With SiteMedia, we are launching something Canada hasn't seen before: a modern media company that brings data, events, insights and news together for an executive audience responsible for shaping Canada's industrial sector."

Actual Media adds its two decades of editorial excellence and industry authority to the merger, providing a deep foundation of trust for the combined company's content and events strategy.

"For twenty years, Actual Media has been a trusted partner for Canada's infrastructure, water, waste and environment sectors. We've built strong brands and brought thousands of people together through the industry's most recognized events and reports," commented Todd Latham, Chairman of SiteMedia. "We realized that our next big opportunity was about expanding our reach and building scale. Canada's biggest industries work better when they collaborate, and that includes media."

As reinforced by the recent federal budget announcement, the health and prosperity of the Canadian economy hinges on the country's industrial sectors, and news and insights about the country's domestic prospects are essential to B2B companies. The merged company immediately commands a dominant position in business media, uniting the industry's most respected brands and communities by bringing together new products, services, and events in one dynamic platform specifically for the industrial sector.

"Readers love us for our deep industry specialization, and advertisers love us for connecting with a niche, engaged audience," added Brett Rutledge, Chief Growth Officer. "Our team lives and breathes this sector. We aren't just covering the news; we're industry insiders who know exactly what keeps our audience up at night and what genuinely makes them better at their jobs. That data and practical understanding is why our collaborative content and events are so powerful."

A Unified Platform for a Stronger Sector

The strategic alignment is driven by a shared vision that Canada's biggest challenges are solved when our industries work together. SiteMedia is engineered to be the multi-dimensional platform that will inform, communicate, and engage those sectors.

"As a platform we are purposefully building media services to deliver solutions for four main challenges: how to drive awareness, build trust, close sales and attract top talent for leading industrial brands across Canada," said Corinne Lynds, COO.

"By merging, we're creating a unified platform that will inform, communicate and engage these sectors so that collectively, Canada's industrial sector can build stronger, more prosperous communities," concluded Latham.

