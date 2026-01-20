SiteMedia Acquires STOREYS to Unify Canada's Built Community

By bridging the gap between construction and real estate, SiteMedia now covers the entire lifecycle of a building--connecting the infrastructure that makes development possible with the transactions that shape our communities.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - SiteMedia, Canada's leading platform for industrial and construction intelligence, today announced the acquisition of STOREYS (storeys.com), the country's premier digital destination for real estate news and urban development.

The acquisition marks a strategic shift in how the industry accesses information. By integrating STOREYS, SiteMedia now connects the entire lifecycle of a project--from initial infrastructure and industrial development to the final real estate transactions that define Canadian communities.

STOREYS covers the latest on the housing and real estate markets in Toronto, Vancouver, and the rest of Canada. (CNW Group/SiteMedia)

"The traditional walls between industrial, construction, and real estate are coming down," said Andrew Hansen, CEO of SiteMedia. "Our vision is to provide a singular hub for the decision-makers who move these sectors forward. By acquiring STOREYS, we are finally connecting the people who fund projects with the people who build them."

With the addition of STOREYS, SiteMedia's coverage now operates across three distinct pillars:

Foundation: Data and news on the resources and infrastructure making development possible.

Data and news on the resources and infrastructure making development possible. Framework: Technical insights and project intelligence required to build at scale.

Technical insights and project intelligence required to build at scale. Finish: Sophisticated reporting on the market trends and policies driving the end-user economy.

The acquisition follows the successful merger of SiteNews and Actual Media, bringing SiteMedia's portfolio to 7 publications and nearly 60,000 executive subscribers.

"STOREYS fits our strategic goal of building scale and connectivity in Canadian industrial media, so we're very proud to have this established title as part of the SiteMedia portfolio," said Todd Latham, Chairman at SiteMedia. "As the brand marks a decade of reporting in 2026, it's the perfect time to join forces. Our industry is ready to move past old silos and start a real conversation that connects data, intelligence, and--above all else--community."

Addressing the editorial future of the brand, Corinne Lynds, Chief Content Officer of SiteMedia, noted: "We know how much the industry relies on STOREYS for its unique voice and original reporting. That isn't changing. Our goal is to enhance the readers' experience by adding premium data products, exclusive industry groups, and new event formats that bring our stories to life."

For more information, visit SiteMediaGroup.com and Storeys.com.

About SiteMedia

SiteMedia is the unified B2B platform delivering news, data, events, and insights across the industries that build and sustain Canada. By connecting the industrial, construction, and real estate sectors, SiteMedia provides a comprehensive view of the lifecycle of the built environment, empowering Canada's builders and developers with the intelligence they need to lead through change.

www.SiteMediaGroup.com

About STOREYS

STOREYS is Canada's leading real estate news site, providing comprehensive coverage of the residential and commercial markets. From luxury listings and urban development to provincial policy and market data, STOREYS delivers the most important stories in Canadian real estate to an audience of developers, brokers, and industry leaders.

www.STOREYS.com

SOURCE SiteMedia

Media Contact: Corinne Lynds, Chief Content Officer, [email protected]