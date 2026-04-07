Siteimprove Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

Recognition Based on Employee Feedback Highlights Siteimprove's People-First Culture and Commitment to Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, is proud to have earned Great Place To Work® Certification™in the U.S. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Siteimprove. This year, 90% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Siteimprove stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Siteimprove's employee experience is rooted in a people-first approach that prioritizes flexibility, inclusion, and professional development. The company fosters a collaborative, globally connected environment where employees are encouraged to share ideas, take ownership, and grow their careers. With a strong emphasis on innovation, Siteimprove equips its teams with cutting-edge technology and resources, while maintaining a strong focus on employee experience and well-being. This combination enables team members to thrive while driving meaningful impact for customers navigating the evolving digital landscape.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ organization, a distinction that is especially meaningful because it is rooted in the direct feedback of our team," said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO of Siteimprove. "Strong companies are built by strong teams, and as we lead the charge in agentic content intelligence, maintaining a high-performance, innovation driven culture remains our top priority. This certification validates the intentional work we've done to build an environment where talented individuals are empowered to collaborate across borders, challenge ideas, and grow. Our mission to transform access to the digital world is foundational to our company, and this recognition reflects the incredible strength, dedication, and impact of the team we are building together."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Learn more about what it means to be a Siteimprover.

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Siteimprove | Great Place To Work®

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 customers across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Emily Degnan, [email protected]

SOURCE Siteimprove