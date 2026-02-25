Site and ForwardPath AI Partner to Launch SiteAI, Delivering Specialized AI Solutions to Canada's Industrial Sector

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Site and ForwardPath AI today announced the launch of SiteAI, a new company built to deliver practical, secure AI solutions for Canada's industrial sector. The partnership combines Site's sector expertise, market reach and consulting services with ForwardPath AI's proven track record of educating, building and deploying custom AI systems across leading Canadian industrial organizations.

As the AI solutions partner for the industrial sector, SiteAI offers a series of products and services. (CNW Group/SiteAI)

At Site, the mission is to be the modern growth partner for the industrial sector. With AI now impacting nearly every aspect of construction, manufacturing, and resource industries, SiteAI represents a deliberate next step in that mission. Rather than rushing to market, the teams behind SiteAI spent the past year testing and deploying AI solutions in real industrial environments to ensure they work, scale, and deliver meaningful impact. Following this success SiteAI now has a series of products and services purposefully built for the industry available at launch.

"AI has a trust problem in the industrial sector," said Josiah Shelley, Partner at SiteAI. "Leaders are being told it will transform everything, but they're rarely given a practical path forward. SiteAI exists to change that, by training teams and building solutions that actually work in real operational environments."

"Industrial companies build the infrastructure the world relies on," said Andrew Hansen, Partner at SiteAI. "They deserve AI partners who build with the same standards of accountability, durability, and performance and provide solutions that actually deliver results. That's what this partnership delivers."

Key Aspects of the Partnership:

AI Strategy & Training: SiteAI helps industrial organizations build practical AI roadmaps and upskill their teams through immersion days, deployed engineers, and structured training programs, meeting organizations wherever they are in their AI journey.

Custom AI Applications: SiteAI builds and deploys working AI tools, from proposal automation and intelligent document search to conversational AI assistants, tailored to the specific workflows of each client and deployed within their own secure infrastructure.

Powered by Microsoft: SiteAI brings intelligence into the flow of work using Microsoft's trusted AI platform. Solutions are built on Microsoft Azure and integrate with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Teams, SharePoint, and Microsoft Fabric, including Fabric IQ, Microsoft's new semantic intelligence layer.

"Canada's industrial sector powers the infrastructure our economy relies on, and AI represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how these organizations operate," said Sherief Ibrahim, Solution Leader at Microsoft Canada. "Companies like SiteAI bring the deep industry expertise needed to turn AI platforms into real operational outcomes."

SiteAI will serve organizations across construction, resources and energy, equipment and manufacturing, industrial services, and the public sector. The company will operate as a dedicated brand within the broader Site Group, with ForwardPath AI providing core technical delivery and implementation expertise.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit TheSiteAI.com

About SiteAI: SiteAI is an AI solutions company built for Canada's industrial sector. Formed through a partnership between Site and ForwardPath AI, SiteAI helps organizations move from AI curiosity to deployed tools, trained teams, and measurable outcomes. Solutions are powered by Microsoft AI -- built on Azure, integrated with Microsoft 365 and Fabric, and deployed within each client's own secure infrastructure.

About Site : Site is a specialized consulting services group where we solve business problems, build brands, and drive growth for the construction, manufacturing, and resource sectors. We are a full-service partner that moves organizations forward. With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Victoria and Toronto - Site works with some of the largest industrial brands across North America. From marketing to technology, news to media, and complete digital transformation - Site is the trusted partner for industrial brands seeking growth.

About ForwardPath AI : ForwardPath AI is an AI consulting firm that builds custom AI solutions for the industrial sector. With live deployments across leading Canadian organizations including Kinectrics, CWB Group, Rimkus, and Tiree, ForwardPath specializes in custom AI applications, private infrastructure deployment, and team enablement programs.

SOURCE SiteAI

Media Contact: Trevor Wales, [email protected], 604-353-2464