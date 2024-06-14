Sitara brand Brown Lentils recalled due to undeclared wheat
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 14, 2024, 18:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Brown Lentils
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution:
National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article