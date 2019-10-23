Sirona Biochem Hires Shanghai-based Chemistry Engineer to Select Local Manufacturer for Skin-Lightening Compound TFC-1067

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Pinqiao Zhao, an applied chemistry engineer from Shanghai, as a consultant to assist Sirona in selecting a manufacturer in China, and to communicate the necessary technical information for production of Sirona's innovative skin lightening compound TFC-1067.

Mr. Pinqiao Zhao is a university-trained chemist who has extensive experience with fluorination chemistry and manufacturing. He studied applied chemistry at Wuhan University and Safety Engineering at Southwest University of Science and Technology. Mr. Zhao has participated in multiple publications and is an accomplished innovator in chemical manufacturing. His education and work experience give him the necessary skill set to assist Sirona in establishing manufacturing in China.

In order to meet the anticipated strong demand for TFC-1067, manufacturing within China will optimize the successful commercialization of TFC-1067. Backed by extensive scientific research, TFC-1067 is clinically proven to be safe and effective at reducing the visibility of dark spots, brightening and evening skin tone.

"Our team in China has identified and begun discussions with several potential manufacturers that seem well suited to meet the anticipated needs of Sirona. Bridging the challenges of exchanging technical information from our Scientists at TFChem in France to manufacturers in China requires highly specialized knowledge. Mr. Zhao possesses the skill set our company needs to make manufacturing within China a huge success," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona's subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

For further information: Investor Enquiries: Jonathan Williams, Managing Director, Momentum PR, Phone: 1.450.332.6939, Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com