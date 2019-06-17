Sirona Biochem Announces TFC-1067 Skin Lightening Patent Granted in USA

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) is pleased to announce that the patent for TFC-1067 entitled "Gem Difluorocompounds as Depigmenting or Lightening Agents" was granted in the USA, as expected, and will be published in the official database in the coming month. To date, the TFC-1067 skin lightening patent has been granted in Germany, France, United Kingdom and now the US. Further TFC-1067 patent applications are in the patent pending status in multiple other countries while they go through the normal approval process.

TFC-1067, Sirona's proprietary skin lightening compound, is superior to current actives on the market, safe and free of hydroquinone. The compound has undergone extensive testing, both preclinical and clinical, including a double blinded study for dyschromia in the US. Clinical results were received in late February 2019 and showed the compound to be superior to hydroquinone in the treatment of dyschromia with no adverse side effects. Sirona is currently in advanced negotiations in North America and Asia in regards to licensing rights for TFC-1067.

"This patent grant in one of the largest skin care markets is another important milestone for TFC-1067. The patent application was without concern to our potential partners as determined by their IP lawyers however it is an important and exciting milestone to reach," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "This will allow our potential US partners' absolute IP certainty to move forward with their product marketing plans."

The global skin lightening market is expected to reach $23 Billion USD by 20221.

About Sirona Biochem Corp

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

