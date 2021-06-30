SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURLINGTON, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") is pleased to announce that all of the persons listed below were elected as Trustees of the Fund at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Steven Dewis 4,245,929 98.69% 56,174 1.31% Michael Fisher 4,227,792 98.69% 56,174 1.31% Lembit Janes 4,237,044 99.05% 40,749 0.95% Sandra Levy 4,293,838 98.93% 46,507 1.07% Norm Mayr 4,288,716 98.96% 45,207 1.04% William Rogers 4,274,327 98.89% 48,119 1.11% Kim Van Nieuwkoop 4,293,258 98.98% 44,260 1.02%

In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR Corp.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with nine locations; and Canyon Creek®, with two locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® & Bar locations in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856

