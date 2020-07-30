SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Filing of SIR Corp. Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

BURLINGTON, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that SIR Corp. ("SIR" or the "Company"), the operating entity from which the Fund earns equity income, has filed its financial results for the 12-week and 36-week periods ended May 3, 2020 ("Q3 2020" and "YTD 2020", respectively). SIR's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion & analysis for Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 can be accessed via the Fund's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under "Other", or the SIR website at www.sircorp.com/sir-royalty-income-fund/financial-reports.

Business Update

Since the date of SIR's last financial report, which was filed on March 25, 2020 , the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of the Company.

, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of the Company. Beginning March 16, 2020 , SIR suspended dine-in operations at all of its restaurants and bars in accordance with the directives of public health authorities. SIR continued to offer takeout and delivery services at certain of its Jack Astor's ® and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar ® ("Scaddabush") restaurants, while all Canyon Creek ® and Signature Restaurants were completely closed as of March 16, 2020 .

Beginning on June 9, 2020 , reduced capacity restaurant re-openings commenced in western Canada and the Maritime provinces. On June 12, 2020 , certain regions in the province of Ontario began re-opening for outdoor patio dining. On June 15, 2020 , restaurants in Quebec , outside of the Greater Montreal Area , were permitted to re-open for sit-down dining, with Greater Montreal Area restaurants following on June 22, 2020 . On July 17, 2020 , the province of Ontario began the staggered re-opening of reduced capacity in-restaurant dining. SIR has re-opened dining rooms at all of its Jack Astor's and Scaddabush restaurants, and certain of its Canyon Creek and Signature restaurants, in regions where in-restaurant dining is permitted. As of July 30, 2020 , the dining rooms and bars at all SIR restaurants in the Toronto and Peel public health regions remain closed. Gradual re-opening of these dining rooms and bars can commence on July 31, 2020 , as the Toronto and Peel regions enter Stage 3 of Ontario's re-opening plan.

SIR was deemed eligible for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program. As a result, SIR received a subsidy from the federal government to partially offset certain of its wage costs starting mid-March 2020 . SIR currently expects to continue to be eligible for this subsidy program through to its current expected end date of November 21, 2020 .

Amendment to Credit Agreement and Waivers

On May 27, 2020 , effective April 1, 2020 , SIR received a covenant waiver under its credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with a Schedule I Canadian chartered bank (the "Lender") until June 30, 2020 .

, SIR and its Lender entered into a fourth amending agreement to its Credit Facility, including the addition of a new Export Development Canada-guaranteed BCAP facility (the "EDC-Guaranteed Facility"), to the Credit Agreement. On June 30, 2020 , the Fund and the Partnership entered into an acknowledgement and consent agreement with the Lender, and the Fund, the Partnership, and SIR entered into a waiver and extension agreement.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at May 3, 2020, SIR had cash and equivalents of $0.5 million, compared to $3.6 million as at August 25, 2019, SIR's Fiscal 2019 year-end.

SIR has advised the Fund that its ability to meet its obligations for the next 12 to 18 months is dependent on its ability to obtain increased and extended financing through further amendments to its Credit Agreement and the availability of credit under the current Credit Agreement or other financing sources, and/or additional government assistance to aid businesses.

SIR's ability to meet its obligations for the next 12 to 18 months also depends on, among other factors, the length of the closure of dine-in operations at certain of its restaurants due to COVID-19, the speed at which SIR is able to return to full operating capacity in the near future, Canadian economic conditions after bars and restaurants are able to fully re-open, and SIR's ability to negotiate longer-term extended credit terms from its suppliers, including negotiating deferrals of rent obligations over the terms of its leases. SIR's insurer has denied any business interruption claims due to COVID-19 closures. However, SIR continues to pursue its claim through legal avenues. There can be no assurance this action will be successful.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 60 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 10 locations; and Canyon Creek®, with five locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® & Bar locations in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com .

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this report, or incorporated herein by reference, including the information set forth as to the future financial or operating performance of the Fund or SIR, that are not current or historical factual statements may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning the objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of the Fund, the SIR Holdings Trust (the "Trust"), the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, are forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and other similar terminology and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Fund, the Trust, the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Risks related to forward-looking statements include, among other things, challenges presented by a number of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; market conditions at the time of this filing; competition; changes in demographic trends; weather; changing consumer preferences and discretionary spending patterns; changes in consumer confidence; changes in national and local business and economic conditions; pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease or safety issues affecting humans or animals or food products; changes in tariffs and international trade; changes in foreign exchange; changes in availability of credit; legal proceedings and challenges to intellectual property rights; dependence of the Fund on the financial condition of SIR; legislation and governmental regulation, including the cost and/or availability of labour as it relates to changes in minimum wage rates or other changes to labour legislation and forced closures of restaurants and bars; laws affecting the sale and use of alcohol (including availability and enforcement); changes in cannabis laws; accounting policies and practices; and the results of operations and financial condition of SIR. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Many of these issues can affect the Fund's or SIR's actual results and could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Fund or SIR. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and should not place undue reliance on them. The Fund and SIR expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly disclose or release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and the Fund and SIR do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, Management has assumed that it will be successful in dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that business and economic conditions affecting SIR's restaurants and the Fund will return to normalcy within the medium term. For more information concerning the Fund's risks and uncertainties, please refer to the March 12, 2020 Annual Information Form, for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is available under the Fund's profile at www.sedar.com.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Fund or SIR.

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856

