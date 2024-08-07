SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces August 2024 Distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") today declared a cash distribution of $0.095 per unit for the period July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2024. The distribution will be payable on August 30, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 55 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 37 locations and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 13 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including The Loose Moose® and Reds® Square One. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns three additional restaurants, including two Duke's Refresher® + Bar locations and Edna + VitaTM, which are currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information, please contact: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856