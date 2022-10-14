Sintetica establishes US entity

MENDRISIO, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sintetica, a Swiss pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mendrisio specializing in injectables in the field of pain therapy, has taken another important and significant step in its 100-year growth strategy.

On July 14, 2022 Sintetica established its subsidiary Sintetica US, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, headed by leading pharma expert Frank Mullery (President-Sintetica US). Frank Mullery brings with him more than 20 years of outstanding experience in the pharmaceutical industry including as President of Mylan Institutional, President & Chief Commercial Officer of STI Pharma, and in key roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Viropharma Inc. He established Mylan Institutional as a key player in the US injectable market successfully launching new products and establishing strong relationships with key customers.

Nicola Caronzolo, Corporate CEO of Sintetica states: "I am very proud of this further important step in the growth of our company, which is increasingly establishing itself on international markets through the quality of its products and the reliability of its services. With the establishment of our US subsidiary we will be able to focus equally on B2B as well as B2C markets in the US. Frank will be instrumental in setting up the B2C business of Sintetica in the US by working closely with GPO's, IDN's, hospitals, and other key stakeholders. Sintetica will also continue to service its B2B partners in the US through its existing agreements. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people involved (employees, stakeholders and KOLs) who make our ongoing success story possible every day".

Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US affirms: "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Sintetica US team. It is a very exciting time for our company. Sintetica is uniquely positioned with a strong core business, best in class research and development, high quality Swiss manufacturing, and a valuable pipeline. I look forward to working with Nicola, our board, the management team and all Sintetica employees to continue to grow the business and bring innovative products to the US customers and patients".

